Bartow County Junior Little League baseball pounded Athens Tuesday night 23-1 in five innings to advance to the state championship round of the state Junior Little League state tournament in Hartwell. Bartow, now 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament, will have Wednesday night off before playing Thursday night against the survivor of a Wednesday night Elbert County vs. Athens elimination game.

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO