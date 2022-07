Bob Brenner says he would not have had an interest in saddle-making if it was not for a girl. "Girls get you into all types of problems," he laughed. "I was in the banking industry in Denver and I traveled around various banks and I met a young lady in one of the banks. She was a cashier and she was a barrel racer. Her father ran a dude string. I was in Denver and they were up there in Bailey, Colorado. So on the weekends, I didn't want to stay in Denver so I'd go up there. That's basically how it started."

BAILEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO