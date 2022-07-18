ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open win makes golfer THE Cameron Smith in Australia

By JOHN PYE
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFudY_0gjAYOJs00
Cameron Smith, of Australia, kisses the claret jug on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Yes, Cameron Smith’s dad was kicking himself he didn’t make the journey to St. Andrews to see his son win the 150th British Open.

Smith mentioned in his championship winner’s news conference that his father, Des, made the late decision not to fly all the way from Australia just for a week and “he’s definitely kicking himself now. I really wish he was here, too.”

Instead, Des Smith had to watch on TV from the other side of the world as his son started the final round four shots behind, then was three shots behind at the turn before completing the best closing round the Old Course had ever seen to win the title by one stroke.

Father and son spoke on the phone just after the new champion had signed his card.

“I just told him I was proud of him and what a great achievement it was for him,” Des Smith told 7 Network's Sunrise program. “Then I broke down crying, so I couldn’t talk too much.

“We’ve been golfing buddies since he was about 3 I think.”

It all finished in the early hours of Monday morning in Australia's east coast city of Brisbane, where the first Australian since 1993 to win the British Open finally got to be the most talked about Cameron Smith in his home state of Queensland. The Open winner in 1993 was Greg Norman and his victory came a month before Smith was born.

For well over a decade a rugby league player, the former captain of Queensland's so-called State of Origin dynasty and of Australia's national team, held top rung among the Cameron Smiths in this part of the world.

Smith, the golfer with the flowing mullet and the so-called larrikin sense of humor, has credited the never-say-die spirit of those rugby league teams as his inspiration when he needs to make a comeback.

Des Smith said the pair had spoken after the third round, when his son didn’t have a great day with the putter and had dropped out of the lead, and was confident he was “very mentally strong.”

“Going into the last day, I still thought he was a big chance. He was 4 back. He always makes a lot of birdies,” Des Smith said. “We just needed to make them on the biggest day of all. He went ahead and done it."

He certainly did, charging back into contention with a run of five birdies to start the back nine.

“The whole country is proud of him, to be honest," the proud dad proclaimed. "It’s been a while for us to get an Open championship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gjAYOJs00

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. cast Smith's story as one of a “fearless Queenslander whose humble beginnings made a champion.”

Des Smith started doing TV interviews from the Wantima Country Club, an understated, no-frills golf club on the green northern fringes of the 2032 Olympic city, as more than 100 veteran players started their regular Monday competition.

The club was expecting more than a few beers to be poured in celebration. So Cameron Smith, who wondered how many beers might fit into the silver claret jug handed to the British Open champion, won't be the only one raising a toast.

Ken McKay, a member and the former junior program coordinator at the Wantima course, said the hardest thing for him watching the final round was keeping quiet enough not to wake up everyone else in the house.

“I don’t know how he keeps his nerves of steel, because I was pretty much on the edge of my seat the whole night,” McKay told ABC Australia.

McKay helped get the club’s Cameron Smith Junior Classic started in 2017 as a qualifying tournament for the Greg Norman Junior Masters event. Smith, who has traveled back from the U.S. to support the tournament, has a big and loyal following at the club.

“He’s really grounded. He’s such a nice bloke — always has been — very giving of his time to both the members and the juniors,” McKay said. “He doesn’t let things get to his head.”

Smith was just the fifth Australian to win the British Open — joining five-time champion Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, two-time champion Greg Norman and Ian Baker-Finch on the list.

Thomson in 1955 and Nagle in 1960 were the only other Australians to win it at St. Andrews.

Thomson's son, Andrew, said the timing was perfect for another Australian winner, coming on the same day he'd paid a tribute to his father who died in 2018.

“ At 6.45 am this morning I scattered my father‘s ashes on the 18th green of the Old Course. 12 hours later an Australian wins The Open,” Andrew Thomson, who lives in Japan, posted on Twitter. “ Cam Smith, Champion Golfer of the Year. Champagne golf.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith set for shocking LIV Golf move right after winning Open Championship

Cameron Smith set the golf world alight with his dominant final round en route to his Open Championship victory on Sunday. His incredible performance saw him outdo Rory McIlroy for first place, but despite the win, it seems his future with the PGA Tour may be coming to an end. According to Reuters, Smith is apparently set to jump ship and join Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed LIV Golf super league.
GOLF
FanSided

3 golfers not named Cameron Smith who could leave the PGA Tour next

After winning the Open Championship, it sounds like Cameron Smith may be headed to LIV Golf. Which other PGA Tour professionals might be headed to Greg Norman’s breakaway series?. With all four of golf’s major championship’s behind us, the rumors are beginning to fly. The PGA Tour has already...
GOLF
InsideHook

Cameron Smith May Not Be the Only Recent Major Winner Going to LIV Golf

Although nothing has been made official as of yet, a number of reports following the conclusion of the 150th Open at St. Andrews indicate that newly crowned tournament champion Cameron Smith is on the verge of defecting from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series for a payday in the range of $90 million.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: This fan angle of Cameron Smith's Road Hole par save makes it even more incredible

Cameron Smith's win at St. Andrews made him the Champion Golfer of the Year. It might not have happened, though, if he hadn't pulled off one of the greatest pars of all time. By now, you've certainly seen it. Many times. After missing the 17th green with his approach, the Aussie found himself in a precarious position with the infamous Road Hole bunker between his golf ball and the flag.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Open Championship#Golf Club#Australian#State Of Origin
Golf Channel

Henrik Stenson's tenure as European Ryder Cup captain 'brought to an end'

The Europeans are in the market for a new Ryder Cup captain. This comes after Ryder Cup Europe officials announced Wednesday that Henrik Stenson will not captain the home side next year in Italy, saying in a release that Stenson’s tenure as captain “has been brought to an end with immediate effect.”
GOLF
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy