ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open win makes golfer THE Cameron Smith in Australia

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8ss0_0gjAWPSR00

Yes, Cameron Smith’s dad was kicking himself he didn’t make the journey to St. Andrews to see his son win the 150th British Open.

Smith mentioned in his championship winner’s news conference that his father, Des, made the late decision not to fly all the way from Australia just for a week and “he’s definitely kicking himself now. I really wish he was here, too.”

Instead, Des Smith had to watch on TV from the other side of the world as his son started the final round four shots behind, then was three shots behind at the turn before completing the best closing round the Old Course had ever seen to win the title by one stroke.

Father and son spoke on the phone just after the new champion had signed his card.

“I just told him I was proud of him and what a great achievement it was for him,” Des Smith told 7 Network's Sunrise program. “Then I broke down crying, so I couldn’t talk too much.

“We’ve been golfing buddies since he was about 3 I think.”

It all finished in the early hours of Monday morning in Australia's east coast city of Brisbane, where the first Australian since 1993 to win the British Open finally got to be the most talked about Cameron Smith in his home state of Queensland. The Open winner in 1993 was Greg Norman and his victory came a month before Smith was born.

For well over a decade a rugby league player, the former captain of Queensland's so-called State of Origin dynasty and of Australia's national team, held top rung among the Cameron Smiths in this part of the world.

Smith, the golfer with the flowing mullet and the so-called larrikin sense of humor, has credited the never-say-die spirit of those rugby league teams as his inspiration when he needs to make a comeback.

Des Smith said the pair had spoken after the third round, when his son didn’t have a great day with the putter and had dropped out of the lead, and was confident he was “very mentally strong.”

“Going into the last day, I still thought he was a big chance. He was 4 back. He always makes a lot of birdies,” Des Smith said. “We just needed to make them on the biggest day of all. He went ahead and done it."

He certainly did, charging back into contention with a run of five birdies to start the back nine.

“The whole country is proud of him, to be honest," the proud dad proclaimed. "It’s been a while for us to get an Open championship.”

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. cast Smith's story as one of a “fearless Queenslander whose humble beginnings made a champion.”

Des Smith started doing TV interviews from the Wantima Country Club, an understated, no-frills golf club on the green northern fringes of the 2032 Olympic city, as more than 100 veteran players started their regular Monday competition.

The club was expecting more than a few beers to be poured in celebration. So Cameron Smith, who wondered how many beers might fit into the silver claret jug handed to the British Open champion, won't be the only one raising a toast.

Ken McKay, a member and the former junior program coordinator at the Wantima course, said the hardest thing for him watching the final round was keeping quiet enough not to wake up everyone else in the house.

“I don’t know how he keeps his nerves of steel, because I was pretty much on the edge of my seat the whole night,” McKay told ABC Australia.

McKay helped get the club’s Cameron Smith Junior Classic started in 2017 as a qualifying tournament for the Greg Norman Junior Masters event. Smith, who has traveled back from the U.S. to support the tournament, has a big and loyal following at the club.

“He’s really grounded. He’s such a nice bloke — always has been — very giving of his time to both the members and the juniors,” McKay said. “He doesn’t let things get to his head.”

Smith was just the fifth Australian to win the British Open — joining five-time champion Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, two-time champion Greg Norman and Ian Baker-Finch on the list.

Thomson in 1955 and Nagle in 1960 were the only other Australians to win it at St. Andrews.

Thomson's son, Andrew, said the timing was perfect for another Australian winner, coming on the same day he'd paid a tribute to his father who died in 2018.

“ At 6.45 am this morning I scattered my father‘s ashes on the 18th green of the Old Course. 12 hours later an Australian wins The Open,” Andrew Thomson, who lives in Japan, posted on Twitter. “ Cam Smith, Champion Golfer of the Year. Champagne golf.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith set for shocking LIV Golf move right after winning Open Championship

Cameron Smith set the golf world alight with his dominant final round en route to his Open Championship victory on Sunday. His incredible performance saw him outdo Rory McIlroy for first place, but despite the win, it seems his future with the PGA Tour may be coming to an end. According to Reuters, Smith is apparently set to jump ship and join Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed LIV Golf super league.
GOLF
FanSided

3 golfers not named Cameron Smith who could leave the PGA Tour next

After winning the Open Championship, it sounds like Cameron Smith may be headed to LIV Golf. Which other PGA Tour professionals might be headed to Greg Norman’s breakaway series?. With all four of golf’s major championship’s behind us, the rumors are beginning to fly. The PGA Tour has already...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces field for event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, leaves three spots open for new players

Get ready for three more players to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Tuesday afternoon, the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded upstart circuit announced the field for its upcoming third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” Teams have yet to be finalized, as well.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III as new players alongside Henrik Stenson for Trump Bedminster event

More PGA Tour winners are taking their talents to LIV Golf. Tuesday the series announced 45 of the 48 players who will tee it up at its upcoming event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” A day later the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded circuit announced Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III would be making their debuts alongside Henrik Stenson, who broke the news himself earlier in the day after he was relieved of his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Open Championship#Golf Club#Australian#State Of Origin
GolfWRX

Golf legend ranks the Masters DEAD LAST out of the 4 majors

The final major of the year has come and gone, with Australian Cam Smith winning his maiden major title at the Old Course at St. Andrews over the weekend. When it comes to the four majors, it’s widely considered that the Masters, with the green jacket and exclusive Champions Dinner on offer, is the most coveted of the lot, but not according to 9-time major champion Gary Player who has ranked the tournament bottom of the pile.
GOLF
InsideHook

Cameron Smith May Not Be the Only Recent Major Winner Going to LIV Golf

Although nothing has been made official as of yet, a number of reports following the conclusion of the 150th Open at St. Andrews indicate that newly crowned tournament champion Cameron Smith is on the verge of defecting from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series for a payday in the range of $90 million.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Inside Cam Smith's beer-fuelled British Open celebrations as Aussie skols booze from the Claret Jug, struggles to put golf's most prestigious trophy into an overhead locker and takes it to bed with him

It's been one heck of a party for Queenslander Cam Smith and the iconic Claret Jug ever since he won the British Open on Sunday. There was no first-class seat or private jet waiting for the 28-year-old golf star and his prized possession on Monday. Instead, they flew economy class...
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Let’s rank the hardest party nights the claret jug has (probably) ever had

The claret jug—the oldest trophy in golf, a cherished relic, a hallowed heirloom, etched not just with names, but history itself. But did you know the claret jug is also the oldest trophy in partying as well? As synonymous as the silver chalice is with golf, it is just as synonymous with putting a lampshade on your head and belting out “We Are the Champions” from atop the bar. But who partied the hardest? Who deserves the title of Champion Drinker of the Year for all eternity? We may never know the real answer—they didn’t have TikTok in 1873—but that won’t stop us from making and educated guess or two …
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf betting odds on players to join LIV Golf before 2023

With all the talk surrounding which PGA Tour players are next off to LIV Golf following the final major of the season at St Andrews, golf betting giant Paddy Power has released expected odds with traders on players joining the Saudi-funded circuit before 2023. Open champion Cam Smith appeared to...
GAMBLING
Golf Digest

Remembering the greatest individual tournament finish in golf history 30 years later

Have a wee think about this one: In the long history of professional golf, what constitutes the best-ever finish to a tournament by the eventual winner?. There are many contenders, Cameron Smith’s 64 at St. Andrews on Sunday to win the 150th Open joining the list. Some could point to Charl Schwartzel’s four straight closing birdies to clinch the 2011 Masters. Shaun Micheel’s wondrous 7-iron to within six inches of the flag on the final hole at Oak Hill will no doubt provide the 2003 PGA champion with some support. And those of a more elderly vintage might go for Arnold Palmer’s final-round 65 at Cherry Hills in 1960, a score that gave “The King” his only U.S. Open victory.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy