ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rugby Australia condemns fans’ ‘offensive’ behaviour towards England staff

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhif5_0gjAWM3U00

The chief executive of Rugby Australia has condemned the “offensive” remarks and behaviour of fans towards England on Saturday night.

England head coach Eddie Jones was involved in an angry confrontation with an Australia fan after being called a “traitor” during the match.

In a statement on Monday, Andy Marinos said the comments made by spectators in the members’ area of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) towards England staff were “unacceptable” and “not representative of the values of rugby”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZ9qk_0gjAWM3U00

The chief executive added: “We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour, and we are working with Venues NSW on appropriate sanctions for these individuals.

“Rugby prides itself on values of respect and integrity – as seen in the players of both teams after the final whistle of a hard-fought series at the SCG on Saturday night.

“It is our expectation that spectators adhere to these values of respect and integrity when attending Rugby matches – and, we would hope, in society in general.”

It comes after footage posted on social media from Saturday’s 21-17 win showed Jones being baited in two separate incidents on the night England completed a series victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrjTm_0gjAWM3U00

In one clip a man wearing a Wallabies cap and holding a pint of beer points a finger at Jones as he walks on to the pitch and says twice “you’re a traitor”, provoking a furious reaction.

Jones stalks over to the stand and replies “come here and say it” three times, causing the surprised fan to back off, and is then ushered away by a member of the ground’s security staff.

The security guard can be heard saying to the fan “I have spoken to you before”.

In another incident that takes place as he walks through the members area of the SCG, Jones is called a traitor once again and this time he replies “what did you say you f****** idiot. Go and f*** yourself mate.”

In a separate incident which also occurred during the Third Test of Australia’s series with England, another fan was filmed climbing onto the roof of the grandstand and urinating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wggi7_0gjAWM3U00

On Monday, Rugby Australia said the man has been banned for life, called his “deplorable” and “disgraceful”.

“This individual has been issued with a life ban from Rugby Australia events – and we will continue to support the authorities in their handling of the matter,” Mr Marinos said.

It is understood that Jones, an Australian who coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, was subjected to hostile abuse when walking to and from the coach’s box with the layout at the SCG meaning he had to pass through sections of the home crowd.

“Clowns think they have full go to abuse coaches,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked about the incident.

It comes at the end of a successful tour Down Under in which he masterminded a valuable series victory 14 months out from the next World Cup.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany vs Austria live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

Germany face Austria tonight at the Brentford Community Stadium as the Euro 2022 knockout stages continue with the second of the tournament’s quarter-finals.Eight-time European champions Germany joined England in reaching the knockout rounds by defeating Spain at Brentford, and wrapped up a perfect group stage by then beating Finland on Saturday.Austria, meanwhile, were not favoured to reach the knockout rounds after being drawn with England in Norway in Group A. The produced one of the shocks of the tournament so far, however, to defeat Norway 1-0 and claim a place in the last eight.With many of Austria’s team also playing...
SPORTS
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m. It comes after Laura...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Pride House to help Birmingham Commonwealth Games put spotlight on LGBTQ+ issues

Pride House Birmingham will kick start two-and-a-half weeks of inclusive action on Friday as it aims to ensure “challenging and difficult conversations” take place in a safe space at the Commonwealth Games.The hub is located in the heart of Birmingham’s Gay Village at Wynner House, only 100 yards from the Smithfield site which will host beach volleyball, basketball and wheelchair basketball.Its doors will open this week, with a number of LGBTQ+ events lined up each day. Entry will be free and visitors are due to include competing athletes, fans, staff and volunteers.Friday will see a panel discuss trans inclusion in...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy