A St. Thomas man was found in possession of an unauthorized firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Sunday, police say. Alexander Milton Petersen, 33, driving a gray Acura, was pulled over by the VIPD during an “Operation Gridlock” traffic stop on Back Street on St. Thomas. Police observed that Petersen’s vehicle was missing a license plate on the front bumper, and the vehicle had a tinted windshield with lettering below the AS1 line. After he was pulled over, the police could smell the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Both Petersen and his passenger, a minor female, were asked to exit the vehicle.

SAINT THOMAS, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO