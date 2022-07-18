Rainbow Wahine volleyball star Brooke Van Sickle named UH’s NCAA Woman of the Year

When researching the most reputable O‘ahu surgeons who specialize in knee and hip replacement, Dr. Cass Nakasone likely makes most short lists. Selected as one of HONOLULU’s Top Doctors of 2022, the Straub Medical Center orthopedic surgeon not only has successfully performed thousands of surgeries over his decadeslong career, but has pioneered new implants and systems, published extensively in medical journals and has surgeons flying to Hawai‘i to learn his groundbreaking techniques. Over the years, Nakasone has helped thousands of people in his home state to literally get back on their feet. “Hopefully, the fact that I’m just getting busier and busier means we are doing a good job for people,” he says. “It gives me a great deal of satisfaction to do this for people and change their lives.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO