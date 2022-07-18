ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Wahine volleyball star Brooke Van Sickle named UH’s NCAA Woman of the Year

By Cienna Pilotin
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Wahine volleyball stand out Brooke Van Sickle has been named the University of Hawaii’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year...

