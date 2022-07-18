ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Southaven man

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESOTO CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Endangered Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from West Memphis, Arkansas. Investigators said Peyton Lynn Moise is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with blue eyes and brown medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts.   If anyone has information regarding […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Desoto County and another in Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, near Goodman Road in Horn Lake, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Southaven, MS
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman killed in police shooting in Horn Lake identified

UPDATE: DeSoto County Coroner has identified the woman killed as Molka Horton, age 39 of Memphis. Her body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi and now several officers are on leave, sources say. […]
HORN LAKE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WREG

12 y/o found after leaving home with unknown man: MPD

UPDATE: Yamilet Hernandez has been found safe, according to Memphis Police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yamilet Hernandez is missing after officers say she left her home with a man she met on social media. Hernandez, 12, was last seen Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. at her home. Officers say she got into a red car with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Memphis woman dies in chase that ends in Horn Lake

A Memphis woman is dead after an officer involved shooting regarding a high speed chase in Horn Lake. In the early morning hours of July 20, Horn Lake Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that refused to stop. After several hours, the chase ended with the Memphis woman dead after officers were forced to fire shots.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Man pleads guilty to killing Harbor Town woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Harbor Town in 2017 according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Kurtrell Williams, 25, pled guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday. Susan Grissom, 56, was shot and killed Nov. 17 2017 in her kitchen. Grissom...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Desoto Co
WREG

TBI investigating after violent Oakland arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a case from Fayette County after a violent arrest went viral. Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson confirmed the TBI will be investigating the Oakland Police Department’s arrest of Brandon Calloway. This case came to light when a social media post alleging a young […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Carjacking, chase lands 3 teens behind bars

UPDATE: According to MPD, the teens involved in the carjacking and chase have been connected to events surrounding the death of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. Police say the juveniles matched the description of the suspects from the homicide of Eason-Williams and they are continuing to investigate. A 15-year-old boy was charged in the pastor’s death […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

FBI, AG’s Office join search for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) – The Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’ s Office have now joined the search for missing Ole Miss student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee. They will be providing “additional resources and assistance where needed.”. In addition to their...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy