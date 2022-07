The DeRidder Police report they have recently seen a rise in counterfeit money being used or attempts to use during private sales and at businesses in the City. This money appears genuine at a glance, but has the label of “for motion picture use only”. Anyone who receives these bills as part of a sale is asked to contact DeRidder Police. Please be aware of these bills when you are handling all denominations of bills. Monetary Instrument Abuse is a felony that carries from a $5,000 to $1,000,000 fine and from six months to ten years in prison.

DERIDDER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO