Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Begins Friday

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago
Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty

Attention foodies! Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week begins this Friday!

Featured restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining.

Participating restaurants will be located in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

The Queen’s Feast begins Friday, July 22, and ends July 31. Prix fixe dinners from participating restaurants range from $30-$45 per person.

New restaurants added to this year’s list include:

  • Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont
  • PARA in South End
  • Juniper Grill in Ballantyne
  • Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord
  • Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Begins Friday was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Comments / 0

 

92.7 The Block

