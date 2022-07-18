Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty

Attention foodies! Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week begins this Friday!

Featured restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining.

Participating restaurants will be located in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

The Queen’s Feast begins Friday, July 22, and ends July 31. Prix fixe dinners from participating restaurants range from $30-$45 per person.

New restaurants added to this year’s list include:

Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont

PARA in South End

Juniper Grill in Ballantyne

Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord

Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Begins Friday was originally published on 1053rnb.com