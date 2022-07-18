ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Parents Expected to Pay More for Back-to-School Supplies This Year

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01id15_0gjAEf8F00

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty


While it seems school just let out for the summer, many students will be going back next month. Unfortunately for parents, they may be paying more for school supplies.

According to Deloitte’s back-to-school survey, the average parent plans to spend at least $600 on school supplies. This is an 8% increase since last year.

This year, supply prices are expected to soar. Another D eloitte survey predicts that supply spending will reach more than $34 billion, up 24% since 2019.

While prices may be up, many parents say they will find a way to pay.

“What’s really interesting to us is parents are going to make it happen,” Rod Sides with Deloitte Insights said. “We’re seeing them dip into the savings that they’ve maintained over the last couple of years to be able to make sure kids get off to the right start.”

Back-to-school supply drives will be happening around the Charlotte area soon.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Auction for CMS clear backpacks closes well short of $100K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still awaiting a decision from district officials over whether it will accept a bid of $85,000 for clear backpacks it's working to get rid of. The auction closed Monday night and the top bid came in well short of $100,000. The district spent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
carolinajournal.com

Is Central Piedmont Community College discriminating based on race?

Legal counsel for the Project on Fair Representation sent a letter to Central Piedmont Community College, because a fully funded fellowship program there is purportedly only open to “Black / African American” candidates. The April 18 letter warns the college “that you are likely violating the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and other federal civil rights laws.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Deloitte Insights
WSOC Charlotte

Senior-living residents say conditions are unsafe

CHARLOTTE — Some residents at the Poplar Grove apartments said their senior living complex isn’t safe. They said trash and dirt have been piling up for months and repair requests have not been answered. “They don’t want to see that we’re real human beings,” resident Bunny Tannehill told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
country1037fm.com

New Million Dollar Home Development In Charlotte, NC Causing Problems

According to CBS17, a new development plan consisting of eight $1 million homes is causing problems here in Charlotte. The homes are being built on Sardis Road in the Sardis Woods neighborhood. It’s causing continuous problems for residents who have been there for several years. Including this stinking mess. There is sewage spilling into neighbors’ yards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Can someone overdose by touching something with fentanyl on it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman went viral on social media for claiming she had a reaction to fentanyl after picking up a dollar bill outside a McDonald's restaurant. In her Facebook post, the woman said her body went completely numb after touching the dollar. She said she believes fentanyl was on the money and caused her reaction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

2 stores open in Birkdale Village

July 19. Cosmo Gypsy and Beck on Broad have joined the retail stores at Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Cosmo Gypsy has a curated selection of Bohemian-inspired offerings. Beck on Broad offers luxury apparel, shoes, artisan jewelry and more.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy