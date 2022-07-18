ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Steve Heap / Getty


A Harris Teeter shopper gained more than new groceries over the weekend.

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street Saturday. The $2 ticket matched all five numbers, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery in a news release Sunday.

The winner has 180 days to claim the lucky prize.

No one drew the winning Powerball jackpot numbers on Saturday, bringing the new prize total to an annuity of $89 million over 29 years or a lump sum of $51.7 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

