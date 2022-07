COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Bryan Lugo, stepfather of Alex King, says if he could see his son again he would tell him that he loves him and is proud of him. But, he will not get that chance. It's been two long years and the family is still seeking justice after their son was found dead two years ago today outside a Martinez home. He still feels devastated and can't move on as he wants the man responsible for allegedly killing his son held accountable. "He's missed, every second of every day."

