World Athletics Championships: Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman through to 1500m final

Matt Hudson-Smith cruised into the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he is ready to win.The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.Hudson-Smith finished behind the USA’s Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for Friday’s final in Eugene.“I can win this. I’ll get ready for the final. I had something left but I messed up big time on the last 50m, big time,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record of 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.“I just went long, I started striding long and...

SPORTS ・ 48 MINUTES AGO