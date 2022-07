STILLWATER – I ran into Gunnar Gundy the other day as we both got in the elevator in the West End Zone and rode down. The middle son of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, Gunnar was an All-State quarterback at Stillwater. He is a workaholic that truly loves football. Right now, he is in a day-to-day battle with talented freshman Garrett Rangel from Frisco, Texas. Gundy is a red-shirt freshman after playing just a few snaps last season in the blowout win over TCU.

