OUR TOP 10 list of players at Washington State for the 2022 college football season wraps up with Ron Stone Jr. at No. 1. Coming off of his breakout season in 2022, Stone was named first-team All-Pac-12 after leading WSU with 63 tackles, 11.5 for loss and 6 sacks, plus 5 quarterback hurries and both a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO