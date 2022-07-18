ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OULjU_0gj9sCF000

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, July 17.

Darby fizzled out, and then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

Not just the cake; The Murphy’s told KHON2 that everyone at the reception is safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphy’s had dreamed of — they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“Yeah, it was a blast,” Dillon added.

“Maybe even more memorable than if it hadn’t happened,” Riley said.

KHON2 asked if the happy couple was surprised that the happiest day of their lives was also their wettest.

“Yeah, it was crazy,” Dillon said.

“And like Dillon was saying,” Riley said, “we were so worried about the remnants of Darby and like, ‘Are we going to get rainfall?’ But never really took into account that the high surf might impact our wedding as well.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

“Yeah, very lucky, fortunate,” Dillon said.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS News

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during "historic" swell

Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HAWAII STATE
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#Dance Floor#Relationship Advice#Kailua Kona#Tropical Storm Darby
iheart.com

WATCH: Massive Wave Crashes Into Wedding Celebration In Hawaii

Guests at a wedding in Hawaii were left soaking wet after a massive wave crashed into the ceremony. Dillon and Riley Murphy told KHON that they were concerned that their outdoor wedding on the Big Island would be rained out by Tropical Storm Darby. While the rain stayed away for...
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui marine life photographer to visit Maui Ocean Treasures

Maui Ocean Center’s gift shop, Maui Ocean Treasures, continues its mission by showcasing Maui-island artists that champion for marine conservation and live with Ocean Aloha. Maui-based wildlife conservation photographer, Sherry Ringer of Dare to Care Photography, will present her marine life photography on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maui Ocean Treasures.
PHOTOGRAPHY
BEAT OF HAWAII

Fare War: Maui Flights $119-$129 This Summer And Fall

Fares on Maui Flights have just plummeted for summer and fall travel. This as everyone seems to want to go to Maui. There’s a ton of airline competition too. The result is that airfares that are incredibly competitive and remain so. We scored these deals today on Maui flights. There are seven cities you can depart from, and travel dates are from mid-August to mid-November, depending on the route. Including many weekends. If you have been missing your long walks on beautiful Makena Beach or any of your other favorite Maui activities including the unforgettable whale watching season, start searching, then book your return to the Valley Isle today.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii favorite Kilani Bakery struggles with inflation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local favorite bakery is struggling to keep its head above water as inflation continues to rise. Kilani Bakery in Wahiawa reports losing $20,000 just last month alone. “We got hit hard with the $20,000 loss, it’s significant and unless we raise our prices there’s no...
WAHIAWA, HI
KHON2

Where tourists shopped, dined and visited in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Famous landmarks and natural beauty were the top reasons that motivated visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Canada to visit Hawaii this year, according to a state-commissioned survey. While most tourists opted to go to the beach and hike the trails over surfing or...
HAWAII STATE
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Hawaii’s first railroad began service 143 years ago

The Kahului Railroad (KHRR) was a common carrier railway company in the Territory of Hawaii. In fact, it was the first operating railroad in the Hawaiian Islands. Its first day of operation took place on July 17, 1879. The KHRR operated on a 3-feet narrow gauge track. It ran from Wailuku to Kuiaha on the north coast of the island of Maui. The company continues today as Kahului Trucking & Storage, a subsidiary of Alexander & Baldwin.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Fill your tank to benefit Hawaii charity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaii said selected Shell gas stations across Hawaii will have the chance to participate in its Giving Pump campaign to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii. Motorists are encouraged to participate by pumping gas...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy