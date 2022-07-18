ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Fair Share for Massachusetts canvasses in Northampton

westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharity game between Kansas City, Jackson County officials raises $17,000 for NLBM. When you think of Kansas City’s history, you think of barbecue and jazz, but the baseball culture is just...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn residents to avoid illegal swimming areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Northampton, MA
Society
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
WNAW

What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday night news update

In this update, President Biden is in Massachusetts today discussing the climate crisis, the family of Molly Bish says a DNA sample from the son of potential suspect Francis Sumner Sr. turned up as not a match, and the Westfield Police are asking for your help in identifying a person of interest for allegedly committing fraud. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
whdh.com

Bacteria presence closes Massachusetts lake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coes Reservoir, including Binienda Beach, in Worcester closed Wednesday due to the presence of bacteria, according to city officials. The City of Worcester advises that everyone should stay out of the water until further notice, and stop boat use and fishing due to the cyanobacteria containing surface scums.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Kc Bier Co#Kansas Cold Cases
westernmassnews.com

Local organizations rally around residents of Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at the Springfield Gardens Apartments have been leaning on help from the community as they deal with concerns over their current living conditions. Residents from Springfield Gardens gathered at the Quadrangle with the help of local organizations Neighbor For Neighbor and Springfield No One Leaves.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Jury selected in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial

(WGGB/WSHM) - A jury has been selected in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. The West Springfield man is accused of causing a crash in New Hampshire that resulted in the death of seven motorcyslists. The jury will visit the crash site on July 25 and the trial will offically begin...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield, Capitol Police honor K9 Officer Clarence’s legacy

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Greenfield Police Department, as well as the city of Greenfield, announced the passing of their comfort dog, K9 Officer Clarence. Both the city and police department posted on social media Tuesday to announce that Officer Clarence officially ended his watch on July 19th...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Video of Amherst Police interaction with minors raises concerns

Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup. It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services. Town by Town: Rays of Hope donation, car seat installations, horse competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town takes...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday morning news update.

In this update, President Biden is in Massachusetts today discussing the climate crisis, the family of Molly Bish says a DNA sample from the son of potential suspect Francis Sumner Sr. turned up as not a match, and the Westfield Police are asking for your help in identifying a person of interest for allegedly committing fraud. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, VT (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police report that the body of a missing Harvard woman has been found in Vermont. Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, NH on Saturday. She was driving a navy blue Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates. The truck was found with her...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
westernmassnews.com

Crews begin demolition of home on Terrence Street in Springfield

This weekend, the MassMutual Center will host Springfield’s first Comic Con convention. Easthampton firefighter accused of recording female coworkers. Easthampton Firefighter Nicholas Tillman has been arrested and accused of placing two secret cameras in the women’s locker room at the Easthampton fire station, which led to his arrest last week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Former East Windsor Officer Gets Disability Retirement

An East Windsor police officer that was originally fired for arresting a fleeing suspect across the state line in Massachusetts has been allowed to resign instead. This case appeared like it was heading to arbitration, then both sides agreed to a compromise at the last minute. It has been hard...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Professional indoor lacrosse team coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new professional sports team is soon heading to Springfield. The city will host an indoor lacrosse, or “box lacrosse,” team as early as this December. The professional box lacrosse association, or PBLA, is set to begin its first season of play with 7...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy