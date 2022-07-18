ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Diamondbacks Select Mississippi State Pitcher Landon Sims in 2022 MLB Draft

By Elizabeth Keen
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sunday night's MLB Draft.

Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Landon Sims was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 34th overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Sims proved himself as one of the nation's top relief pitchers in 2021. He appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs and finished the year with a 5-0 overall record and 13 saves. The righty posted a 1.44 earned run average and limited opponents to a .149 batting average while striking out 100 and walking just 15.

Although he was injured for much of the 2022 season, Sims posted impressive statistics through the three games he played. He struck out 27 batters on the year -- including 13 in the season opener and 10 through 3.2 innings against Tulane -- and upheld a 1.15 earned run average.

Sims could choose to return to Mississippi State in hopes of playing a complete season once again, but with the chance to earn $2.26 million due to his draft slot, that's unlikely. He will forever be remembered for his impact in the 2021 College World Series and the almost-guaranteed victory that the Bulldogs had every time he took the mound.

