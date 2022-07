Crypto staking service provider Lido Finance has announced plans to expand staked Ether (stETH) support across the ecosystem of Ethereum layer-2 (L2) networks. In a Monday blog post, the Lido team noted that it would initially begin by supporting Ether (ETH) staking via bridges to L2s using wrapped stETH (wstETH). Moving forward, it will eventually enable users to stake directly on the L2s “without the need to bridge their assets back” to the Ethereum mainnet.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO