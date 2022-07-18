ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Westworld’ Just Killed Off a Major Character, Revealed Split Timelines

By Meghan O'Keefe
 3 days ago
Westworld Season 4 Episode 4 “Generation Loss” reveals an extremely “Westworld-esque” twist. Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thadiwe Newton) are fighting Hale (Tessa Thompson) and the host version of the Man in Black (Ed Harris) in a wholly different time than Bernard (Jeffery Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) are in. Indeed, “C” (Aurora Perrineau), aka the woman who picked up Bernard and Stubbs at a diner last week, is actually the grown up version of Caleb’s daughter Frankie (Celeste Clark). She has spent her life on the run from the hosts, fighting back, and searching for her father.

Westworld has played with timelines before. In Season 1, we met William (Jimmi Simpson) as he found himself tested during his first visit to the park. We later learned that the villainous Man in Black was actually the adult version of William, corrupted by his experiences in Westworld. Westworld Season 4 has done something similar. While Caleb and Maeve’s storyline was set a few years after the events of Season 3, as soon as we begin following Bernard, we are looking at the world 23 years after that. Hale’s plan to infect all humans with flies to control their behavior has worked. The machines are in full control of a mixed human and host population. Well, almost. Frankie and her friends are clearly on the margins, fighting for freedom.

But what does that mean for the future of Westworld Season 4 and how does Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) fit into this world? Here’s what you need to know about Westworld‘s Season 4 different timelines.

Photo: HBO

Is Caleb Dead in Westworld? Or Is He a Host?

So what we learned in Westworld Season 4 Episode 4 is that while Caleb was able to resist Hale’s virus, he was not able to survive her goons. Caleb is indeed killed by the bad guys. He then comes to and it seems that maybe he’s survived. He has not. Instead, Hale has spent some unknown amount of time trying to perfect a host version of Caleb. This version of Caleb then realizes he’s not back at the park, but in a high-rise office. Host Caleb runs away from his captors and when he escapes, it’s revealed that he was just inside the Olympiad Entertainment building. You know, the one where Christina works.

We’re guessing that maybe this is happening in tandem to Bernard’s storyline, but there’s no guarantee. This is Westworld, after all. But the long and short of it is that Caleb was indeed murdered.

Human Caleb is dead. Long live Host Caleb!

But what about Maeve? She is shot by the Man in Black, but ultimately sacrifices herself blowing up as many of Hale’s goons as possible. Is Maeve “dead”, too? Oh no…Maeve is in Bernard’s timeline…

Photo: HBO

Is Aurora Perrineau’s C Actually Caleb’s Daughter Frankie?

Yup! C is indeed Frankie Nichols. We don’t know what happened to her mom, but she obviously has survived the hosts and host-controlled humans around her. Explains why she’s living like Mad Max in the desert.

This part of the storyline is happening 23 years after Caleb’s death. So all that dust on Bernard when he woke up was 30 years’ worth of dust, not seven as previously thought.

In this timeline, Bernard and Stubbs have hooked up with Frankie’s freedom fighters to help save the world. Bernard leads them to a place in the desert to obtain a “weapon.” Adult Frankie is hoping what they are digging is her father’s corpse, but Caleb’s body is long gone. Instead, it is the blown up Maeve.

Something tells me Bernard is going to have an easy time getting her back online.

Photo: HBO

What Does Westworld‘s Timeline Reveal Mean For Evan Rachel Wood’s Christina?

It’s still unclear! It seems Christina is a new host resurrected in this new world Hale has built for hosts. However, her storylines seem to potentially control the actions of other hosts or infected human beings. (Hence the guy who stalked her because she “wrote” his life in a video game.)

Olympiad Entertainment is clearly some sort of home base for Hale’s operations. The question now is what timeline is Christina living in? Is she living in the same world as Host Caleb? Is she 23 years into the storyline’s future along with Bernard? Or is she living in some digital mirror version of what’s going on?

Westworld remains mysterious as ever!

