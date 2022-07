The City of Wichita along with other organizations are trying to help ease the pain of this unbearable heat. "A lot of outdoor activities probably aren't a safe thing to do today," Director of Libraries for the Wichita Public Library, Jaime Prothro said Tuesday. "One of the things we wanted to make sure that residents understand is that the library is a resource for them anytime, especially in inclement weather, where we have extreme cold or extreme hot weather," Prothro added.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO