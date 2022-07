We talked to 17-year-old Myles Dockery about the Uvalde school shooting and how he processed the tragedy as a student in Texas. In May 2022, the world was devastated by the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, while 17 others were wounded. As details about the shooting continue to surface, it becomes increasingly evident that the children were failed by multiple entities. It is also clear that countrywide, students are reeling.

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO