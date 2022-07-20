ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAz3g_0gj9h2Jw00

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze 02:28

OAKLAND -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires --  more than 100 --  at the site in recent years.

The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV.

"Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.

Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They said the encampment hurts the neighborhood and endangers the people who live there.

"I'm the former baseball coach out here ... the kids can't even come out here and play baseball," said Keith Britton, a West Oakland native.

Britton used to coach the McClymonds High School baseball team. A part of the encampment is located next to the field.

"A lot of the teams won't come here because of the homeless issues. Would I want to leave my kid here? No, I don't think so,"  Britton said.

KPIX

Caltrans said it will close the encampment in phases starting Wednesday. They hope to shut it down completely by early August.

"It will improve the neighborhood. We can have baseball tournaments here. We've never been able to have a baseball tournament here because of the homeless encampment," Britton said.

The Wood Street encampment stretches roughly a mile in West Oakland. Caltrans said around 200 people live there. Caltrans owns most of the property but a railroad company and the city of Oakland also own a portion of the land where the encampment sits.

Caltrans said they are working with the city and county to offer shelter beds. The city of Oakland also plans to build a 100-bed cabin village for the homeless at the encampment site once it has been cleaned up.

Comments / 39

Diana Jones
5d ago

So what happens to them once they are “cleared out” !! Where are they supposed to go?? Hey Gavin Newsom, are they coming to stay with you ?? You said you had a plan to SOLVE the homelessness issue??? Just moving them around and throwing away their belongings is NOT A SOLUTION!!!

Reply(9)
9
C3grillerUSA
5d ago

now spend the money you planned to give away to CA residents to commit these homeless to treatment centers

Reply(1)
7
Cheerry Yam
5d ago

There is no cure for homeless problems. Who wants to work if they can get free living.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Judge to decide if Caltrans may clear Oakland homeless camp

OAKLAND -- A judge on Friday will decide whether Caltrans can go ahead with the closure of what has been a dangerous homeless camp on Caltrans property off Wood Street in Oakland.Judge William Orrick will decide whether to uphold a temporary restraining order preventing Caltrans from closing the camp until a decision can be made on a preliminary injunction.Caltrans estimates nearly 200 people reside at the camp, where about 100 fires have occurred between West Grand Avenue and 34th Street, according to the Oakland Fire Department. One person died in a fire in April."Wood Street could be considered the largest...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County Strike Team Fire Crews Head Out to Fight Oak Fire

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services Alameda County Strike Team headed out on Saturday to assist Cal Fire crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County west of Yosemite, according to the Oakland and Fremont Fire Departments, which are part of the team. As of Saturday morning, the fire...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
KRON4 News

San Francisco Marathon road closures for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 45th San Francisco Marathon, which will circle the city Sunday, will result in several major road closures. The race includes options for a half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and an ultramarathon relay as a two or four-person team. 25,000 runners will be descending on the Embarcadero and will start the race at […]
CBS San Francisco

Plan for quarry near Gilroy draws Indigenous tribe's blowback

GILROY (KPIX) -- In southern Santa Clara County a battle is brewing over a plan to turn a Native American spiritual site into an open-pit sand and gravel mine.  On the map, an area just off Highway 101 south of Gilroy is called Sargent but the Native Americans who used to live there had a different name: Juristac. Now, just beyond the windswept hills by the highway, a land-holding company called Sargent Ranch Partners has proposed digging a sand and gravel quarry to supply base material for regional construction projects.  "As soon as we heard about that, our tribe spoke...
GILROY, CA
SFist

Wealthy East Bay Town of Piedmont Confused By Official Count of 42 Homeless There. Where'd They Go?

Residents of Piedmont, the tiny enclave that's entirely surrounded by Oakland and largely populated by millionaires, don't understand where homeless census counters were looking when they found 42 homeless people there earlier this year. Piedmont's official count of homeless individuals residing in its borders, according to Alameda County's point-in-time homeless...
PIEDMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#West Oakland#Macarthur Maze#Macarthur#Wood Street
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTVU FOX 2

Breed vetoes bill ending single-family zoning in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Single-family zoning lives on in San Francisco, as Mayor London Breed on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have eliminated single-family zones to allow fourplexes in every neighborhood and six units on corner lots. The fourplex legislation was first introduced by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman last year and passed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Bay Area chef to open Acre Kitchen at former Oliveto space

Months after legendary Italian restaurant, Oliveto, closed its doors in Oakland, a new Mediterranean restaurant by a local Bay Area chef is slated to open in its place later this year. Acre Kitchen, by chef-owner Dirk Tolsma, is expected to open in the fall as a two-level establishment that will...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy