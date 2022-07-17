ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Top LSU baseball signee Justin Crawford drafted in 1st round by Philadelphia Phillies

By Kyle Richardson
By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ePkz_0gj9ezPT00

One of the best signees of LSU’s No. 1 2022 recruiting class in center fielder Justin Crawford — son of former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford — was selected with the No. 17 pick of the MLB draft on Sunday night by the Philadelphia Phillies.

He’s the second LSU player to come off the board after star third baseman Jacob Berry went to the Miami Marlins with the sixth overall picked.If he signs, Crawford would join an outfield in Philly with reigning MVP Bryce Harper.

Seven of LSU’s top-10 highest-rated draft prospects were part of the 2022 recruiting class, and Crawford was the first domino to fall.

He likely will not be the last, either, as LSU may have one or two more incoming freshmen picked tonight. Even though these kids get drafted, they still have the option to go to LSU and play for coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers. But given the slotted values for first or second-round picks, it would be very hard to turn that down.

Though a surprise could be in the works when it comes time to negotiate his signing bonus, Crawford is now likely heading to the minor leagues to grind it out for a while before we hopefully see him in the majors one day.

List

