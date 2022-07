Nia Jax talks about her relationship with Vince McMahon and being afforded the opportunity to compete in both the men's and women's Royal Rumble Match in 2019. Nia Jax was involved in many top-tier moments during the Women's Evolution in WWE. She had the opportunity to compete for, and even win, the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania. However, one thing that she has done that no other Superstar, male or female, can say that they've done is compete in two Royal Rumble matches on the same night.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO