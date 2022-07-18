ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL's top 11 offensive guards

By Doug Farrar
 3 days ago
While a lot of our positional lists for the 2022 NFL season feature all kinds of new players bumping previous stars off their podiums, our list of the best offensive guards is very consistent from then to now. Only two of the guards who made the list last year are off this year — Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who retired, and Brandon Scherff, formerly of the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders and now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose injury history and overall excellence when healthy took a turn in a different direction.

Perhaps the consistency is inherent to the position — is it possible that guards have less of a performance variance from season to season than players at other positions, even when they switch teams? Joe Thuney went from the Patriots to the Chiefs in the 2021 offseason with a five-year, $80 million contract, and he was just as good in a very different system. Kevin Zeitler went from the Giants to the Ravens, proved to be a perfect fit in Baltimore’s system, and might have been even better than he was before.

That’s potentially good news for former Patriots guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason, who have new homes with the Bengals and Buccaneers, respectively. Not to mention former Rams and Titans guard Rodger Saffold, now with the Bills, and ex-49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, now with the Jets.

Last year’s list was compiled by our own Mark Schofield, and this year’s list by yours truly with no cribbing, so there you go. And while this list of guards is very much in line with our 2021 version, there is some movement inherent in these rankings. There’s a new guy at the top, while the former guy at the top could very well be there again with more consistent teammate health, and a much, much, MUCH more consistent quarterback than he had last season.

With all that out of the way, here are Touchdown Wire’s top 11 guards in anticipation of the 2022 NFL season.

1. Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Related
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cabrera blockbuster could hint at Giants' offer for Soto trade

Over the weekend, Juan Soto reportedly turned down a contract extension worth $440 million, forcing the Washington Nationals to consider trade offers for the 23-year-old superstar. The asking price to acquire Soto in a trade likely will be historic. Following the 2022 season, Soto will have two more years of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
RaiderMaven

NFL Media Dubs Raiders the 'Next NFL Dynasty'

It's way too early to make any serious Super Bowl predictions, but of course, it's always going to happen no matter what time of the year it is. Adam Rank of NFL Network recently took to an episode of "Good Morning Football," where he gave a very bold prediction -- supported by some logical and not-so-logical reasoning -- that the Las Vegas Raiders would not only win the 2022-23 Super Bowl, but it would be the beginning of a new NFL dynasty.
NFL
