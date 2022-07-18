ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The NFL's top 12 offensive tackles

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NsN8_0gj9bu6T00

Things have changed a lot in the NFL’s offensive tackle hierarchy of late, and sadly, for all the wrong reasons. On last year’s list of the league’s best tackles, David Bakhtiari of the Packers ranked first overall, and Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley ranked third. Then, Bakhtiari missed all but one game last season due to an awful knee injury he suffered late in the 2020 season, and word is that he might be ready for training camp this season.

As for Stanley, he missed all but six games in 2020, and all but one game in 2021 with an ankle injury that required multiple surgeries. As is the case with Bakhtiari, the hope is that Stanley will be ready for training camp.

We do not like this. We would prefer to see the best tackles in the business dealing with the best pass-rushers on a regular basis, but this is where it is.

The… well, not “good news,” but the thing this allows, is new names to discover and analyze. In many cases, the new guys on our list this year are players who needed time, patience, and coaching to reach their full potential. You’ll see a few players who came into the NFL, looked like open gates early on, and then figured it out. We always like to see that, at any position.

We have also seen an increasing blurring of the lines in the importance of left tackle and right tackle. As the NFL becomes more of a quick-game league, the front-side protector had best be on point. Five of our tackles this year ply their trade on the right side, including our second- and third-best.

As for the best offensive tackle, outside of Aaron Donald’s place atop our list of interior defensive linemen, no choice was easier than this. If you’re a 49ers fan, you can skip right ahead and start gloating.

Here are Touchdown Wire’s 12 best offensive tackles heading into the 2022 NFL season — along with links to our position lists to date, which lead to our list of the 101 best players overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WNI0_0gj9bu6T00

© Syndication: The Enquirer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9q8T_0gj9bu6T00

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lCaU_0gj9bu6T00

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007pUr_0gj9bu6T00

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XzZo_0gj9bu6T00

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVLYt_0gj9bu6T00

© AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTnl5_0gj9bu6T00

© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cedf6_0gj9bu6T00

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLoDD_0gj9bu6T00

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjKaG_0gj9bu6T00

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeaRs_0gj9bu6T00

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUwrM_0gj9bu6T00

1. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s expected suspension length, revealed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still in the middle of a serious situation. While he has already been cleared of criminal charges stemming from multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault plus an attempted assault count, there remains the possibility of a suspension from the NFL. And given the gravity of the issues Watson is dealing with, it’s likely that any suspension or penalty that the NFL would mete might likely be significant in nature.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#49ers#Nfl Season#American Football#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel

Welcome to the mid-week edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. Training camps across the league open next week and player movement has been slow, to say the least. However, there is still the looming suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. And that’s where we start as we look...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins Is Part Of A Shocking QB Trio

It’s been two years since the Minnesota Vikings last made the NFL playoffs. They have been at the fringe in 2020 and 2021 but couldn’t get over the hump. Despite their shortcomings, quarterback Kirk Cousins has been steady with his performances. In 2020, he had 4,265 yards and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals' Big Roster News

There's been a lot of drama in the Arizona Cardinals organization this offseason - mostly surrounding the team's relationship with star quarterback Kyler Murray. But one bit of roster news just hit the wire that will really get Cardinals fans excited. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cardinals center Rodney...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy