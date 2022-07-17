ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Welcome to training camp!': Man City players are pranked by Greeters Guild comedian Troy Hawke in hilarious clip, as he tells a baffled Jack Grealish he has a 'fabulously symmetrical face' and labels Erling Haaland a 'tremendous Nordic meat shield'

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester City players were left amused and baffled after being greeted by comedy character Troy Hawke ahead of their pre-season tour in the USA.

Comedian Milo McCabe's character Troy Hawke has become famous for taking his Greeters Guild persona to shops around the country, welcoming and waving goodbye to customers, often to the irritation of staff.

However, this time it appeared he had been invited by Premier League champions to greet the players ahead of their trip to America, leaving a number of them baffled including Jack Grealish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U57Nd_0gj9ZrS200
Man City players were left amused and baffled after being greeted by comedian Milo McCabe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSJYu_0gj9ZrS200
McCabe's character Troy Hawke left a number of them baffled including Jack Grealish

'Welcome to training camp, you have a fabulously symmetrical face,' Hawke said to the England midfielder upon his arrival.

'I have what?' replied Grealish, before asking his colleagues inside 'did he say anything to you that guy?'

Hawke had more luck with new signing Kalvin Phillips, saying 'welcome to training sir, you have clear eyes and fabulous skin, you're clearly a master of hydration.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064PYU_0gj9ZrS200
Hawke had more luck with new signing Kalvin Phillips, who entered with a smile on his face

'I try to be yeah!' replied Phillips, before entering with a smile on his face.

The comedian then greeted numerous of City's star players with different compliments or remarks, including new signing Erling Haaland.

'Welcome to training camp, you are a tremendous Nordic meat shield. Have at it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jynmD_0gj9ZrS200
The Greeters Guild comedian labelled Erling Haaland a 'tremendous Nordic meat shield'

Defender Nathan Ake, who has recently revealed his desire to stay at the Etihad Stadium despite being linked with a move back to Chelsea, was one of the next to arrive.

'If I may be so bold, you have the poise of an apex predator, but the eyes of a kindly woodland creature, it's a devastating combination. Get in there and smash it all up.' Hawke said.

'Thank you,' Ake replied. Hawke also added: 'Never stop, never change.'

The entire travelling squad were greeted including the staff with some of the players such as Ruben Dias even questioned who the comedian is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04do7t_0gj9ZrS200
Hawke greeted the entire Manchester City into their training base, including the staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRal0_0gj9ZrS200
Ruben Dias questioned who the comedy character Troy Hawke was when he arrived at camp

Last up through the door was manager Pep Guardiola, who was on the end of something of a riddle from Hawke.

'Who's more the pep talker: the pep talker, or the pep talker who gives Pep a pep talk?' asked Hawke.

'Pep pep talker,' Guardiola replied, before hurrying inside.

Guardiola’s 26-man travelling party kick off their tour against Club America in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Thursday morning.

City have organised just two friendlies — the second with Bayern Munich in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the early hours of Sunday morning — ahead of the new season.

City trio Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan are undergoing a pre-season camp with City’s development teams in Croatia, as they were denied entry into the United States after not meet American entry requirements.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz waxes lyrical about 'great player' Raheem Sterling and insists he can't wait to play alongside England star at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5m summer arrival from Manchester City

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has heaped praise on his new teammate Raheem Sterling as they prepare for the start of the Premier League season. Sterling joined Stamford Bridge from Manchester City earlier this month in a deal worth £47.5million. He scored 131 goals in 339 games for City and won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Phil Foden
Person
John Stones
Yardbarker

Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has immediately addressed negative comments about the third Red Devils' signing Lisandro Martinez. There were several negative comments about the Argentinian, mainly about his height when it comes to play as a Centre-back. Nevertheless Erik Ten Hag does not think so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Heartwarming moment Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes gives NRL champion Ryan Papenhuyzen his jersey after hearing about his horror injury when they struck up an unlikely friendship

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has lifted the spirits of Ryan Papenhuyzen, passing on his prized jersey to the Melbourne Storm fullback after learning of the shocking knee injury that ended his season. Papenhuyzen, 24, was taken to hospital on Sunday with a fractured kneecap, and underwent surgery on Monday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic#Man City#Greeters Guild
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest hone in on £10m deal for Huddersfield duo Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo, while Steve Cooper's side rival Bournemouth with a £10m bid for Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier

Nottingham Forest are close to a £10m agreement with Huddersfield Town for their midfielder Lewis O'Brien and left-back Harry Toffolo after protracted talks. The duo helped guide the Championship club to a third-place finished in the league last season but narrowly missed out on promotion, after suffering a 1-0 playoff final defeat to Forest at Wembley in May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Erik ten Hag details Cristiano Ronaldo stance

Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and are now within the realms of the Spanish club’s asking price. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Arsenal agree £32m deal to make Oleksandr Zinchenko their latest summer signing, with versatile Ukraine star now jetting to Orlando to join up with his new team-mates and undergo a medical after leaving Manchester City's base in Texas

Arsenal are set to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee in the region of £32million after the clubs agreed a deal, British media reported on Tuesday. The Gunners will pay £30m up front with two million pounds in add-ons, with the 25-year-old leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus hit Serie D side with nine goals in training ground friendly

On Sunday, Juventus hosted Serie D side Pinerelo at the Continassa training ground for their first friendly match of the season. Max Allegri’s men routed their amateur visitors with nine unanswered goals, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided us with some of the highlights of the match.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

494K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy