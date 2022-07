The Guardians won’t be repeating last year’s strategy of taking all but one pitcher in the Draft, but they’ve started to set another trend through the early rounds. Cleveland has become known for its old-school approach to the game with its current big league roster. For Guardians batters, contact is prioritized over power, while walks are far more common than strikeouts. That profile carried over into their approach for Rounds 3-10 of the Draft on Monday, whether intentional or not.

