ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Helen Budd, 61, of Grayling

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Ilene Budd, 61, of Grayling, MI passed away at home July 14, 2022. Helen was born to Robert and Margaret (Overy) Cottrill in Tecumseh, MI...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

Dianne Thornton, 82, formerly of Glennie

Dianne K. Thornton, age 82, of Wayne, MI and formerly of Glennie, MI passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Lakeview Nursing Home in Tawas City, MI with her family by her side. She was born on July 7, 1940 in Inkster, MI to the late John and Norma Hackett (Rickel).
GLENNIE, MI
Up North Voice

Peter Green, 87, of Prudenville

Peter James Green, 87, of Prudenville passed away on Monday July 18, 2022 at his home. Peter was born on December 1, 1934 in Iowa City, Iowa to Adam and Catherine (Bashans) Green. Peter started working as soon as he left school. He spent 39 years working for Sempco Manufacturing, retiring as a Foreman in 1986. Peter was married on July 3, 1954 in Saginaw to MaryAlyce Hopkins and the moved to Prudenville in 1964. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He sewed his own clothes, fixed his own boat canopies, and was handy with everything from a wrench to a sewing machine.
PRUDENVILLE, MI
Up North Voice

Bill Benaway, 58, of Roscommon

William Frederick Benaway, age 58, of Roscommon, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Mission Point. Bill was born March 5, 1964, in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Charles “Fred” and Barbara (McDonough) Benaway. Bill was passionate of fishing and hunting. He enjoyed tinkering and building. He will...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Hilda Webb, 74, of Prescott

Hilda Marie Webb (Elmore), age 74 of Prescott, Michigan passed away on July 17, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1948 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Clifford and Carrie (Vickers) Elmore. Hilda was a longtime resident of Prescott, MI, where she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, growing flowers, and playing cards. She was a member of the VFW auxiliary in Standish and a member of Chapel of the Lakes in Skidway Lake, MI.
PRESCOTT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grayling, MI
Grayling, MI
Obituaries
City
Tecumseh, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Up North Voice

Amanda Burke, 45, of Alger

Amanda Glenney Burke, age 45, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home in Alger, MI surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on March 10, 1977 in Ann Arbor, MI to Dale Schotts and Toni Smith. Amanda lived in Alger since 2017, formerly of...
ALGER, MI
Up North Voice

Phillip Woods, 63, of Beaverton

Phillip Woods, 63, of Beaverton, MI passed away at his home Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born August 9, 1958 in Midland, MI the son of Phillip and Theresa (DeLavern) Woods. Previously residing in Indiana Phillip has spent the last 30 years living in Gladwin County. He was employed by Go-To Transport in Bay City, MI.
BEAVERTON, MI
Up North Voice

Brian Wisenbach, 66, of Lewiston

Brian Delano Wisenbach, 66 of Lewiston passed away July 14, 2022. He was born in Caro, Michigan on June 29, 1956 to the late Delano and Leatha (Koch) Wisenbach. Brian loved going to the motorcycle races at Lucky Thumb. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and riding his dirt bike. He was very outgoing and could make friends wherever he went. He was the type of guy that would do anything for anyone. Brian also enjoyed spending time with his church friends. Brian worked at Kappen Tree Service LLC for many years. There he made many friends.
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

Mike Suiter, 67, of Lewiston

Mr. John Michael Suiter, 67 of Lewiston, Michigan died suddenly on July 11, 2022. He was born in Michigan on April 29, 1955 to the late, Winston and Sandy (Ellicott) Suiter. Growing up in Atlanta, Mike worked with his family cutting pulp in his early years and then worked downstate with his dad and brother during the summers for Guy-Mann Construction laying underground pipe. In 1972 his family purchased a gas station in Atlanta called Suiter’s Standard. Mike would eventually purchase the station from his father with his family which would be known as Suiter’s Total. Mike enjoyed demolition derbies and racing cars. Mike was a very giving and caring person and would always help people that needed it. Mike, in his son’s eyes, was a living legend. According to stepdaughter, Amie, she wouldn’t have been her if Mike hadn’t been her dad even when he didn’t have to be, and he did it with so much love and joy. He always made her feel like she was his own and never anything less. He will be greatly missed.
LEWISTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up North Voice

AuSable River Festival and Canoe Marathon schedule of events

GRAYLING – It’s the best time of the year to be in Grayling- AuSable River Festival time! The AuSable River Festival offers a full week of events, kicking off on Friday July 22, and concluding Saturday July 30, following the AuSable River Canoe Marathon. With more than 100...
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Hale 2022 Graduation

HALE – The class of 2022 graduated June 3. The class worked hard to get to this point throughout their high school careers. On this day, families, friends, and community members all came out to support the senior class. The ceremony started with a speech from Mr. Colby (superintendent)...
HALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy