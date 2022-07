Michael Smith was dumped out of the World Matchplay as Dirk van Duijvenbode moved into the quarter-finals for the first time with an 11-7 victory.The Dutchman came flying out of the traps, moving 4-0 ahead thanks to a 170 checkout although his St Helens opponent moved to within one leg of his opponent at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.Smith fluffed a couple of darts to level at 5-5 while his finishing woes continued in the next session as Van Duijvenbode opened up a 9-5 lead.Smith, this year’s PDC World Championship runner-up, missed double 12 for a nine-darter in the 15th leg before...

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO