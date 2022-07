D-Link announced to join the Metaverse Standards Forum as the first participant from the networking equipment industry. The Metaverse Standards Forum is a newly established governing body that aims to promote alignment on priorities and requirements for Metaverse interoperability standards. Companies and organizations that participate in the basic standards will serve as the foundations for an open Metaverse. As a principal member, D-Link will coordinate with Standards Developing Organizations (SDOs) from various industries to accelerate the implementation of standards for the Metaverse.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO