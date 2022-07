STL, an integrator of digital networks, announced a deal with one of India's leading telecom operators. Pursuant to this arrangement, STL seeks to fulfil the telecom operator's requirement for setting up a high-performance, modern communication network in India. STL, already a leading network modernisation partner for the telecom player, further strengthens its relationship with the telco with this deal. With this multi-year deal, worth ~INR 250 crore, STL aims to provide specialised optical fibres and deployment services to build the service provider's network across 9 telecom circles, pan India.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO