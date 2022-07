A new study from Juniper Research has found the total number of tokenised payment transactions will exceed 1 trillion globally by 2026; rising from 680 billion in 2022. This represents growth of 58% over the next 4 years. It attributed this growth to the rise of ‘one-click’ solutions, such as Click-to-Pay, using card-on-file tokenisation to store a customer’s payment credentials; enabling them to auto-fill their checkout details and complete transactions via a single click.

