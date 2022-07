3 Hong Kong, the mobile arm of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (HTHKH) and Microsoft Hong Kong, announced a strategic collaboration. 3 Hong Kong will use Microsoft’s cloud technology solution to accelerate digital transformation. It is also the first telecoms operator to adopt Microsoft end-to-end Customer Insight platform and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to uplift and enhance customer satisfaction by providing hyper-personalized customer service and digital experience through an all-round analysis of customer needs. The collaboration will also accelerate 3 Hong Kong’s launch of a series of new enterprise solutions for corporate customers to empower them to explore new opportunities and enhance their competitiveness.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO