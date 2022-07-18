Former UConn pitcher/slugger Reggie Crawford drafted by Giants in first round

Former UConn star Reggie Crawford, a two-way player, was drafted by the Giants on Sunday night. Dom Amore/Hartford Courant/TNS

Reggie Crawford wore a 15-year-old San Francisco All-Star Game jacket, a gift from his uncle, and his trademark grin as he greeted reporters Sunday night as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

“I’m extremely happy with how the night went,” Crawford said, after the Giants took him at the end of the first round of the MLB draft, 30th overall. “Going into it, I was hearing everything. There was a ton of noise. I was just taking it minute by minute, and they were slow minutes, but it was really fun.”

Crawford, who hit monster home runs for UConn and blew scouts away with a 101 mph fastball last summer, was a bit of a mystery going into the draft, especially after he announced last week he was transferring to Tennessee. But he cleared things up about his future plans, and the Giants’ plans for him.

“I’m 100 percent going to sign [with the Giants],” Crawford said.

The “slot value” assigned to the 30th pick, where he was taken, is $2.485 million.

Also, Crawford indicated he will try to be a “two-way” player. The Giants announced him as such when they made the pick, and have told him he can try to do both at the start of his pro career

“I’m really happy, and I’m really thankful that they are willing to let me try it out,” Crawford said. “And it’s one of those things, whatever works, works. Whatever doesn’t, doesn’t, and you have to live in reality about it.”

On the second day of the draft, one of Crawford’s former UConn teammates, pitcher Austin Peterson went to the Guardians in the ninth round. Darien’s Henry Williams was picked by San Diego in the third, and Yale’s Mike Walsh by Pittsburgh in the ninth.

Crawford, 6 feet 4 and 235 pounds, a left-handed batter and pitcher, had 14 homers and 78 RBIs in 64 games at first base for UConn in 2020 and ‘21. On the mound, he pitched only 7 2/3 innings, but struck out 17. In the Cape Cod League, and with USA Baseball last summer, he hit 101 mph. Then he injured his left elbow and needed ligament replacement surgery in October, complicating his draft prospects as he missed the entire college season.

“[The pick] was an opportunity to take advantage of picking at the back of the first round, but getting a top first-round talent,” Michael Holmes, the Giants director of amateur scouting , told reporters via ZOOM. “I think if the season would have played out with him being on the field and not being injured, he would have gone out and proven that and shown so. ... We believe that if he can do both, and we’ve got plenty of time to figure out what the future is for him.”

Crawford said he could be cleared for live hitting in a couple of weeks, but with the typical recovery time for the surgery, won’t be ready to pitch competitively until next season. The Giants organization is known for taking risks in the draft, and while Crawford’s lack of college experience as a pitcher makes him an unknown, he has obvious upside.

“The combination of skill set plus character, it’s off the charts,” UConn coach Jim Penders said.

Crawford watched the draft at his grandmother’s home in Frackville, Pa., with tents set up in the backyard as family and friends gathered. His uncle, Frank Vernusky, lives in San Francisco and introduced Crawford to the game as a youngster, having him out for the All-Star Game in 2007. The jacket, lying around the house all these years, came in handy.

Crawford spent much of his youth as a competitive swimmer, but his baseball ability began to show at North Schuylkill High, where Crawford hit .482 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 26 games and struck out 49 batters in 33 innings on the mound. Though he was drafted in the 37th round by the Royals in 2019, he chose UConn.

“My time [at UConn] really does mean a lot,” Crawford said. “Those guys [the coaches] are like father figures to me. We share tremendous respect for one another. They took a chance on a kid who just started the [travel ball] circuit, and they supported me and everything they told me, to the last day I was on campus a few days ago, everything they told me was the way it was from day one. I try to look for people like that. It’s a special group of guys, and I honestly would not be where I am today without those guys.”

Crawford joins past UConn players taken in the first round, including Charles Nagy (1988), Mike Olt (2010), George Springer and Matt Barnes (2011) and Anthony Kay (2016), all of whom reached the major leagues.

A look at the state’s Day 2 trio

On Day 2, Williams, a right-handed pitcher from Darien High who, like Crawford, is recovering from Tommy John surgery, was taken by Padres in the third round, No. 91 overall.

Williams, 6-5 and 200 pounds, pitched in nine games for Duke in 2020 and 21 with a 5.02 ERA, but he had 45 strikeouts in 37 innings. He began the 2021 season as the No. 2 starter but had recurring elbow pain and returned home before this past college season to have the surgery. Before the injury, Williams was throwing in the mid-90s with his fastball, with a slider-curve combo and changeup. He was ranked No. 81 among draft prospects by MLB.com .

Walsh, a righthander, who boosted his stock in the Cape Cod League, was taken in the ninth round by the Pirates, 260th overall. Walsh, 6-2, 195 pounds, a righthander from Illinois, pitched to a 5.58 ERA in 11 starts for Yale last season, but on the Cape, he struck out 23 in 11 1/3 innings, hitting 95 mph.

The Guardians chose Peterson, UConn’s top starter, with the 271st pick. Peterson, a righty, struck out 147 in 110 innings for the Huskies last season and was 18-4 in two seasons after transferring from Purdue.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com .