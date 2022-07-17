ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Multiple dead after 2 planes collide in North Las Vegas

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Denk
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS )– A plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport left multiple people dead, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Sunday.

The crash involved two general aviation aircraft. A statement from the department read: “There were no survivors.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172, both single-engine planes, while preparing to land. The Piper crashed into a field east of the runway, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The agency said each aircraft had two people aboard.

    (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)
    (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)
    (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this incident.

The crash happened around noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

