It's been two-and-a-half years since the infamous incident between defenceman Tony DeAngelo and goaltender Alex Georgiev while both were playing with the New York Rangers, and ,up until now, DeAngelo has had little to say about it. DeAngelo, now a member of the Philadelphia Flyers (2 years at a $5 million AAV), appeared on the Cam and Strick podcast Tuesday and talked about the incident openly for the first time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO