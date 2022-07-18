ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swoyersville, PA

American Legion Baseball: Swoyersville, GPA top teams in group play

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
 3 days ago
HUGHESTOWN – The format for the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament called for three days of group play to set up two days of a four-team bracket.

By the end of the second day, Swoyersville and host Greater Pittston were among the three teams that had already wrapped up their semifinal berths.

The top two teams during the Wyoming Valley League regular season and playoffs then used Sunday’s schedule to wrap up first-place group finishes in preparation for the semifinals, which will be conducted Monday afternoon, weather permitting.

Swoyersville, which went 12-0 in the Wyoming Valley League before beating Greater Pittston in the league championship, remained dominant through the first phase of the regional tournament. After two straight shutouts it handled semifinal-bound Carbondale/Lakeland, 10-2, in a meeting of 2-0 teams to decide first place in Group B.

Greater Pittston had a tougher time. It needed eight innings Sunday to turn back Green Ridge, 8-7, in a bizarre ending for its second one-run victory sandwiched around a shutout on the way to first place in Group A.

Swoyersville will face Danville in a game scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. at the Pittston Area Primary Center. Greater Pittston is set to host Danville at 4:30.

The top four batters in the order were among the five players who contributed two hits each to Swoyersville’s 12-hit attack against Carbondale/Lakeland.

Swoyersville and Carbondale/Lakeland were tied 1-1 after one and two innings, but Swoyersville scored in each inning from the third to the sixth, starting and ending with three-run outbursts.

Leadoff hitter Ryan Stevens was 2-for-5 with a double and a run. He was followed by Garrett Vought, Hunter Sgarlat and Nate Dudek. A triple helped Dudek scored twice and drive in a run.

Christian Michaels, who had a triple, stolen base and RBI, was 2-for-3.

Center fielder Sgarlat made a running, reaching catch while heading to right field with one run already in and two Carbondale/Lakeland circling the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first.

Jacob Stevens and Ryan Stevens pitched two innings each, then Anthony Bayo worked the last three of a combined two-hitter in Saturday’s 8-0 win over Mountain Post.

Ryan Stevens homered, doubled and drove in five runs while

Dudek threw a two-hit shutout and Swoyersville took advantage of eight Sunbury/Norry errors to win Friday’s opener, 10-0, in five innings.

Greater Pittston saw a six-run lead get away in the sixth and seventh innings Sunday.

Devin Markert doubled to drive in Zach Paczewski with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.

Green Ridge had two out and none on when it had a batter ejected from the game. Without an eligible replacement to fill the spot in the lineup, the game ended there.

Sean Connors drove in three runs and Kyle Skutack drove in two.

Greater Pittston held off a Danville comeback in Friday’s 6-5 win, then shut out Plains/Wilkes-Barre, 9-0, Saturday.

Adam Felinski allowed just three hits in five innings to get the win against Plains/Wilkes-Barre.

Hunter Lawall, Ethan Elmes and Connors each drove in two runs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Gpa#The Wyoming Valley League#Carbondale Lakeland
