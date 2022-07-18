Padres draft RHP Dylan Lesko with 1st round pick

With the 15th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Padres selected RHP Dylan Lesko, a high school pitcher from Buford, GA.

From the Padres:

"Recommended by Padres Area Scout Tyler Stubblefield, Lesko, 18, became the first junior ever to win Gatorade's National Baseball Player of the Year Award in 2021 after going 11-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched. In 2021, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound right-hander led Buford High to a 32-2 record and a berth in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The nation’s No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2022 as ranked by Perfect Game and PrepBaseballReport, he held opposing hitters to a .126 batting average and a 0.68 WHIP while contributing offensively by posting a .417 batting average, 25 RBI and an OPS of 1.054. A Vanderbilt University commit, he maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his high school curriculum."

Watch Dylan's introductory press conference below!

Padres President of Baseball Operations & General Manager AJ Preller and Padres Vice President of Amateur & International Scouting Chris Kemp also met with the media after the conclusion of Sunday's Draft selections to discuss the selections they made:

