What do you get when you capture a bison and Old Faithful in the same frame? The ultimate Yellowstone National Park memento. Millions of visitors watch Old Faithful erupt every year. The most photographed spot in Yellowstone (YELL), this famous geyser is synonymous with the park. From classic park posters to patches and social media, the resulting images of Old Faithful can be found everywhere. But how often does a genuine photograph (or video) manage to capture both Yellowstone’s most famous feature and its most famous animal in one shot?

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO