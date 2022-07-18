Aussie Deals: Price Axed GoW Ragnarok, Up to 60% off in a PC Summer Sale, The Office LEGO and more!

Memories are the main collectibles in Stray. They allow B12 to make sense of the world around you. A few of these memories are gained automatically through story events. Most, however, are scattered throughout the different areas. To find them all, you'll need to stray off the main path and explore. This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide has everything you need to know about how memories work in Stray— where to find them, how to find missed memories, and reveal what reward you get for finding all the memories.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO