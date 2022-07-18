ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie Deals: Price Axed GoW Ragnarok, Up to 60% off in a PC Summer Sale, The Office LEGO and more!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose heady Amazon Prime Days may be behind us, but there are still tons of savings to be had. The biggest news of late last week is the sudden influx of cheap avenues...

IGN

Xbox Pioneer Forms Jar Of Sparks, New Studio Dedicated To AAA Action-Adventure Games

Another new AAA studio has joined the gaming scene, this one founded by Jerry Hook, one of the architects of the original Xbox who most recently worked on Halo Infinite. The new studio's mission is to "create a new generation of narrative-driven action games" with "immersive worlds." Its founding members include Paul Crocker, who served as lead narrative director on the Batman: Arkham trilogy; Greg Stone, who produced DOOM (2016), and Steve Dyck, who worked on SSX, NBA Street, and the Halo series. Hook's new venture follows his departure from 343 Industries, where he served head of design on Halo Infinite. Hook also helped launch Xbox Live and worked on Halo 4, Halo 5, and Destiny in various capacities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Energy Drink (Vending Machine) Locations

This page contains information on where to find all of the Energy Drink cans in Stray. Energy Drinks can be traded in at the Barterman in the Slums for different collectibles, including Sheet Music, and one of the collectible Memories. When exploring The Slums in either Chapter 4 or Chapter...
MUSIC
IGN

Gear Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide provides details for all the Gear available in Yara. Gear provides defensive protection along with a range of skills. Check out the sections below to get an explanation of the gear in Far Cry 6, how to acquire it, and details for each piece.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SD Gundam Battle Alliance - Official Opening Movie

Watch the exciting SD Gundam Battle Alliance Opening Movie for a closer look at all the suits and their impressive abilities in action. SD Gundam Battle Alliance releases on August 25, 2022 on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Long Is Stray?

Stray, the new adventure game from BlueTwelve Studio, is now available for PS4, PS5, and PC. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you'll receive Stray for no extra cost as part of your membership, and with the potential of a lot of players leaping into this cat-tastic journey, we know you may be wondering: how long is Stray?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Memory Locations

Memories are the main collectibles in Stray. They allow B12 to make sense of the world around you. A few of these memories are gained automatically through story events. Most, however, are scattered throughout the different areas. To find them all, you'll need to stray off the main path and explore. This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide has everything you need to know about how memories work in Stray— where to find them, how to find missed memories, and reveal what reward you get for finding all the memories.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Leader Arlo Guide June 2022

Pokemon Go Leader Arlo is a deadly member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same team composition against you, so to plan for the battle, you will need to keep in mind the different combinations you might end up fighting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stray Walkthrough - The Flat (Chapter 3)

In this Stray walkthrough, we go through Chapter 3 (The Flat) while meeting a new friend. There is one memory to find in this chapter, which you automatically get. For more Stray tips and walkthroughs, check out our wiki @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/stray/
CATS
IGN

Plant Badge - Plant Locations

The Plant Badge can be obtained in Chapter 9 - Antvillage, but you'll first need to find the Red Plant, Purple Plant, and Yellow Plant. This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide contains the location of the three colored plants you need to collect to earn the Plant Badge. This badge is required for the Badges Trophy/Achievement. You can also check out our walkthrough for Chapter 9 - Antvillage which features a step-by-step guide on how to get all the collectibles in that area or watch the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hori Fighting Commander Octa for PS5 Review

Fighting game enthusiasts have long been looking to replicate the head-to-head intensity found in an arcade at home, and for a long time the best way to enjoy these games was with an arcade fighting stick. However, these large, box-like controllers are bulky, expensive, and not very portable. Thankfully, some manufacturers have taken to miniaturizing the fight stick experience and adapting it into a handheld controller, otherwise known as a fightpad. Hori’s latest iteration is tailored for PlayStation consoles and offers a great alternative to the standard DualSense controller for fighting games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

List of Safe Codes and Digicodes

This page contains a list of different Safe Codes as well as Door Codes (Digicode) so that you can bypass solving puzzles to unlock their contents. All codes in Stray are not randomized and do not change between playthroughs.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Outsider Badge

There are six badges you can collect in Stray, only the Outsider Badge is necessary to complete the story. To obtain the other badges you’ll need to stray slightly from the main path. Collecting all the badges grants you the Badge Trophy/Achievement and adds flair to your cat’s vest.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Esports Platform Repeat.gg

Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Repeat.gg, an esports technology platform as its amibitions in the space continue to grow. Repeat.gg is one of biggest esports tournament platforms in the world and it helps users compete for cash prizes across online games. Furthermore, it organizes asynchronous esports tournaments that allow players to compete in games even if they aren't online at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Toy Castle Guide - Locations and How to Solve

The Toy Castle segment of Immernacthreich Apokalypse, Fischl's Domain, in Genshin Impact tasks you with finding two missing pieces of the final puzzle. This Toy Castle guide explains where to find them and how to complete the Shadowy Cube puzzles along the way. Toy Castle Part 1. Once you arrive...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's Planned Ad Tier Might Not Include Every Netflix Show

Netflix is planning to introduce a cheaper subscription tier that includes advertisements, but now we're learning that the ad-supported version of Netflix may not include all of the streaming service's content. As part of Netflix's Q2 2022 earnings interview, Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos was asked about...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Abyssal Flicker

The Abyssal Flicker is a brand new Long Sword that was introduced in the MH Rise: Sunbreak expansion. Here we detail the materials needed to craft it, as well as some key features of the new weapon. How to Get the Abyssal Flicker in MH Rise: Sunbreak. The ability to...
VIDEO GAMES

