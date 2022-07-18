ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action you must take to survive a shark attack is revealed by expert Bear Grylls who exposes ‘dangerous signal’ to avoid

By Mollie Mansfield
 3 days ago

SURVIVAL expert Bear Grylls has revealed the action you must take to survive a shark attack - and the dangerous signal to avoid.

It comes just days after experts warned of a "new normal" in the rise of shark attacks after five people were mauled in just two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXgyy_0gj8z2or00
Bear Grylls has revealed how to survive an encounter with a shark Credit: Discovery+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wl7Zl_0gj8z2or00
It comes as shark attacks and sightings have soared in the United States Credit: Getty

Adventurer and TV star Bear Grylls spoke exclusively to The Sun to give his top tips on what to do if you come face-to-face with a shark.

"Number one, don't panic," he said. "You know, most shark attacks and mistaken identity, or they think of something else. So if you see a shark make yourself visible, make yourself strong, make yourself not look like prey."

Bear then went on to explain the dangerous signal that could leave you in a face-off with a Great White.

"As soon as you start panicking and start thrashing in that water and sending off prey-predator signals that you are food and you're scared and you're weak - that's whether you're facing wolves or sharks.

"You know, the signal is a really dangerous signal. So if you're with a shark in the water, bags or confidence, swim, you know strong swing swim stable.

"If it's coming for you, if it's looking like it's attacking, you go for it dive towards it be aggressive. Cause confusion in a shark's mind. Yeah, they're unlikely to attack - even Great Whites."

Bear went on to confirm that sharks "don't want to eat you," but tend to confuse humans for prey.

"If they see you're human, and you're not scared, and you're swimming with it, they leave you alone.

"But like all things that takes courage, but welcome to the wild, you know, the rewards go to those who can face their fears and do the difficult so that would be my tip with sharks."

Despite giving expert tips on how to face a shark if you find yourself in that position, Bear explained that it should not be sought out.

"Before you get in the water, do your research and make sure you don't put yourself in harm's way unnecessarily.

"There are a lot of places now that have really good shark watches. If somebody's saying don't be in the water at the moment, don't be in the water.

"But that is the key to surviving. If you're surrounded by sharks be confident."

SHARK ATTACKS ON THE RISE

At least 22 people have been mauled by sharks in the United States this year alone, according to shocking new data.

The most recent attack came last weekend at a popular beach resort in Florida that has been dubbed the shark capital of the world.

A surfer was savaged in waist-high water at New Smyrna Beach - the second attack there in a week.

It came just days after a second man, 28, had his left foot bitten while riding the waves at the same spot on July 3.

Last month, a teen lost part of her leg after being attacked by a nine-foot shark at another Florida beach.

Addison Bethea, 17, was searching for scallops in water about five feet deep near Grassy Island, just off Keaton Beach, when the beast savaged her in Taylor County.

She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries as doctors desperately attempted to save her severely torn limb.

From her hospital bed, brave Addison described the heroic efforts of her half-brother Rhett Willingham, 22, who jumped in the water and beat the huge shark off until his sibling was free.

And in California, Steve Bruemmer was left with major injuries to his stomach and leg after being bitten by a shark while swimming at Lover's Point Beach last month.

Hero bystanders pulled him in and gave him first aid once they heard his cries for help.

In other recorded incidents, a woman was with her family when she was mauled in Lower Keys, Florida.

BLOOD IN THE WATER

Lindsay Bruns, 35, was on a pontoon board and had dived into the water several times before her husband Luke heard a huge splash, the Miami Herald reports.

He saw blood in the water and Lindsay cried for help.

Meanwhile, a shocking video captured the moment a shark attacked a seal off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

On July 3, lifeguard Zach Gallo was left with a shocking hand injury after being attacked by a five-foot shark during a training exercise in New York.

A week later, John Mullins, who was participating in lifeguard training, was attacked by a shark at around 11am at Ocean Beach on Fire Island in New York.

New Smyrna Beach took the unofficial title of shark capital of the world after a string of terrifying encounters with the dangerous predators in recent years.

Two men in their early twenties, a fisherman and a surfer suffered bites to their legs and feet there in March, Tracking Sharks reports.

Seas around the globe have turned red, with 39 attacks reported since the start of January as the mighty creatures rip off limbs and sink their jaws into unsuspecting swimmers.

Two women were killed in separate shark attacks within 600 meters of each other in Egypt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j52up_0gj8z2or00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeQZ1_0gj8z2or00

In another horror killing this year, Brit Simon Nellist was fatally mauled by a 15ft great white shark in Little Bay, Sydney, as he trained for a charity swim in February.

Bear also spoke about his latest partnership with Duracell and Make-A-Wish for their Engineered for More campaign aimed at powering more outdoor moments that matter for the launch of new Duracell batteries with Power Boost Ingredients.

Comments / 9

bud
2d ago

Most of the time the victim never sees the shark till after they are attacked so this is nonsense. I’ve been diving since the 1970’s, I wouldn’t go into areas where seals are swimming around because you can be mistaken for them. I am also aware that when I am spear fishing i am ringing the dinner bell for sharks and you may be visited if you remain in that area long enough. Even if you see a shark near you, how many people can control their fear and not have an increased heart rate, which they sense from prey. It’s easy to tell people to remain calm in an emergency and it’s another when your actually experiencing that emergency.

Reply(1)
11
Margaret Sigler
15h ago

Just dont go swimming by yourself when you go swimming at the beach and going in the ocean .Let someone have your back to watch out for sharks or other ocean water animal's. Never swim alone ! or Jyst stay out of the ocean water

Reply
2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FLORIDA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Shark Week#Great White Shark
ANIMALS
ACCIDENTS
Place
Sydney
Country
Egypt
ANIMALS
ANIMALS
