The Oklahoma Sooners got a facelift in the offseason with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams, among others, departing and new head coach Brent Venables coming in. Gone is the offensive explosion and in comes hard-nosed defense. Well, the offense should still be there, especially with the addition of UCF quarterback transfer Dillon Gabriel and the retention of wide receiver Marvin Mims. But Venables expects the defense to be great right away, similar to what he had at Clemson as the defensive coordinator. He joined Sirius XM Big 12 Radio during the conference’s media days to explain.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO