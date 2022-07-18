ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

At least 2 dead in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

By Joe Schroeder
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Both law enforcement officials and witnesses on the scene confirm to FOX59 that at least 2 people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

The mall has a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FOX59 has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

