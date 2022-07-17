ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Troy Carter Secures Important Amendments and Priorities in 2022 Defense Spending Bill

brweeklypress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. secured several critical priorities in the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023. This legislation will strengthen U.S. national security by supporting the development of new technologies, coordinate with America’s global network of allies and partners, and uplift...

www.brweeklypress.com

