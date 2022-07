It’s difficult to pay much attention to the news without running across a litany of current challenges facing families looking to purchase a home. The topic of homeownership has become increasingly troubling, between the increase in home prices, the unrelenting bidding wars for homes, and the lack of available inventory. It’s easy to understand why many potential homebuyers hesitate to enter the market, despite their desire to own a home.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO