CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews in Natchitoches Parish responded to a blaze in a Campti mobile home late Tuesday morning that caused severe damage to the structure. Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 9 says the home on 117 Juzan St. caught fire around 10:22 a.m. Units arrived within eight minutes to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the windows. Firefighters used heavy stream devices to battle the flames so they could enter the building and put them out.

CAMPTI, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO