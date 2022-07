MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer in Southern Mississippi can definitely be a scorcher, and currently it’s meeting those expectations. Each day this week, highs will be near average (low-mid 90s) with it remaining tropical-like as dew points sit within the low 70s. The humidity is not our friend this time of year because it’s why it “feels” oppressively hot. Unfortunately, the heat & humidity will lead to heat index values ranging from 100-105 through Friday in our area...hotter to the west near Jackson. So, it’s important that you continue to follow heat safety tips: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO